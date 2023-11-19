in Music News

Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” Remains #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“On My Mama” spends a second week at #1.

Victoria Monét in On My Mama | Video screenshot

Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” retains its #1 position on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Played ~5,938 times during the November 12-18 tracking period, “On My Mama” celebrates a second week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 236 spins but keeps “On My Mama” on top of the chart.

Up four places, Tyla’s “Water” earns #2 on the listing. Gunna’s “fukumean” slides one place to #3, while SZA’s “Snooze” drops a place to #4 despite a gain in airplay.

A three-place rise brings Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA)” to a new high of #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

