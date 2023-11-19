Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” Remains #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” retains its #1 position on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
Played ~5,938 times during the November 12-18 tracking period, “On My Mama” celebrates a second week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 236 spins but keeps “On My Mama” on top of the chart.
Up four places, Tyla’s “Water” earns #2 on the listing. Gunna’s “fukumean” slides one place to #3, while SZA’s “Snooze” drops a place to #4 despite a gain in airplay.
A three-place rise brings Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA)” to a new high of #5.
