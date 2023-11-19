in Music News

Travis Scott’s “I KNOW ?” Officially Rises To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“I KNOW ?” takes over the #1 spot on this week’s rhythmic chart.

Travis Scott - Utopia audio/YouTube Cover | Cactus Jack/Epic

One week after topping the Mediabase rhythmic chart with his “MELTDOWN (featuring Drake),” Travis Scott claims the throne with a different song.

Indeed, “I KNOW ?” ascends two places to #1 on this week’s edition of the listing. The Travis Scott single received ~5,714 spins during the November 12-18 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 621.

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” holds at #2 on this week’s listing, while Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA)” ascends four places to #3.

Up four places in its own right, Gucci Mane’s “There I Go (featuring J. Cole & Mike WiLL Made-IT)” earns #4. Tyla’s “Water” meanwhile jumps five places to #5.

