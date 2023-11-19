FISHER and Kita Alexander’s “Atmosphere” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

FISHER & Kita Alexander’s “Atmosphere” makes a big jump on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart, rising four places to #1.
The collaboration received ~486 spins during the November 12-18 tracking period, topping last week’s sum by 107 spins.
Kenya Grace’s multi-format hit “Strangers” holds at #2, while Icona Pop’s “Fall In Love” drops from #1 to #3 on this week’s edition of the dance chart.
Martin Garrix & Lloyiso’s “Real Love” enjoys a four-place lift to a new high of #4. Cash Cash & Taylor Dayne’s “Tell It To My Heart” also rises four spots, in its case moving from #9 to #5.
