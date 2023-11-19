in Music News

FISHER and Kita Alexander’s “Atmosphere” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“Atmosphere” soars to #1 on this week’s chart.

FISHER and KITA ALEXANDER - Atmosphere lyric video screenshot | Catch & Release

FISHER & Kita Alexander’s “Atmosphere” makes a big jump on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart, rising four places to #1.

The collaboration received ~486 spins during the November 12-18 tracking period, topping last week’s sum by 107 spins.

Kenya Grace’s multi-format hit “Strangers” holds at #2, while Icona Pop’s “Fall In Love” drops from #1 to #3 on this week’s edition of the dance chart.

Martin Garrix & Lloyiso’s “Real Love” enjoys a four-place lift to a new high of #4. Cash Cash & Taylor Dayne’s “Tell It To My Heart” also rises four spots, in its case moving from #9 to #5.

atmospherecash cashfishericona popkenya gracekita alexanderlloyisomartin garrixTaylor dayne

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

