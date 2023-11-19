in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Get Him Back!” Officially Enters Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

“get him back!” indeed reaches this week’s Top 10.

Olivia Rodrigo - get him back! - video screenshot | Geffen/Interscope

Making good on the projection, Olivia Rodrigo’s “get him back!” jumps into the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, the “GUTS” single officially secures #10 on the listing.

“get him back!” received ~7,727 spins during the November 12-18 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,146.

“get him back!” marks the only new addition to this week’s Top 10. It follows “vampire” and “bad idea right?” as the third song from the aforementioned, Grammy-nominated “GUTS” album to chart at mainstream radio.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

