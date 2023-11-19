Olivia Rodrigo’s “Get Him Back!” Officially Enters Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

Making good on the projection, Olivia Rodrigo’s “get him back!” jumps into the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, the “GUTS” single officially secures #10 on the listing.

“get him back!” received ~7,727 spins during the November 12-18 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,146.

“get him back!” marks the only new addition to this week’s Top 10. It follows “vampire” and “bad idea right?” as the third song from the aforementioned, Grammy-nominated “GUTS” album to chart at mainstream radio.