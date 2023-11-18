in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Stray Kids’ “ROCK-STAR” Wins US Album Sales Race, Earns #1 For Total US Units

The new Stray Kids release debuts at #1.

Stray Kids - ROCK-STAR cover, courtesy of JYP and Republic

Stray Kids’ “ROCK-STAR” conquers this week’s US album race, earning #1 for both traditional album sales and overall US units.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 216K US copies during the November 10-16 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, “ROCK-STAR” generated 228K in total first-week US activity.

Both figures rank as the week’s best, with Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” providing the closest competition on both fronts. A two-week #1, “1989” sold 66K copies and generated 153K in total activity during its third week of release.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from what Hits reported, but the outcome will be the same: a #1 sales and consumption bow for “ROCK-STAR.”

