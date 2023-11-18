in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Get Him Back!” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio

“get him back!” will reach a new high on this week’s pop chart.

Olivia Rodrigo - get him back! video screenshot | Geffen/Interscope

One week after reaching the Top 15 at pop radio, Olivia Rodrigo’s “get him back!” is set to enter the Top 10.

Indeed, the single should rise to #10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The song already holds that spot on the building/real-time chart, courtesy of the 6,491 spins it received during the first six days of the November 12-18 tracking period.

Given its rate of gain (up 19% from last week) and the absence of imminent competition from below, “get him back!” should have no trouble retaining its Top 10 ranking through the close of tracking.

The official Mediabase chart will arrive on Sunday, November 19.

