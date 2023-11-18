in Hot On Social

Kenzie Ziegler Surpasses 500K Likes With Beach Pictures On Instagram

The post found a very receptive audience with Kenzie’s followers.

Kenzie Ziegler enjoys some beach time (Via @kenzie)

After making waves with her Halloween costume post, Kenzie Ziegler enjoyed an even bigger Instagram impact for a recent follow-up.

Added earlier this week, the two-picture gallery finds Kenzie enjoying her time on the beach. The first features the multi-faceted entertainer in bikini bottoms and a hoodie, while the latter finds Kenzie in a bikini top.

The post proved instantly and immensely resonant, surpassing 500,000 likes and attracting over 700 comments.

The engagement numbers are stellar even by the entertainer’s impressive standards, underscoring the positive reception. An embed of the post follows.

Kenzie Ziegler

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

