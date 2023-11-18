Kenzie Ziegler Surpasses 500K Likes With Beach Pictures On Instagram

After making waves with her Halloween costume post, Kenzie Ziegler enjoyed an even bigger Instagram impact for a recent follow-up.

Added earlier this week, the two-picture gallery finds Kenzie enjoying her time on the beach. The first features the multi-faceted entertainer in bikini bottoms and a hoodie, while the latter finds Kenzie in a bikini top.

The post proved instantly and immensely resonant, surpassing 500,000 likes and attracting over 700 comments.

The engagement numbers are stellar even by the entertainer’s impressive standards, underscoring the positive reception. An embed of the post follows.