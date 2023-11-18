Tate McRae’s “exes” Debuts In Top 15 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 20 On Global Listing

As her “greedy” retains its standing as one of the biggest hits in the world, Tate McRae’s new “exes” arrives impressively on the Spotify streaming charts.

Credited with 1,108,256 opening day streams in America, “exes” debuts at #13 on the US Spotify chart for Friday, November 17. It concurrently arrives at #20 on the global listing, courtesy of its 2,903,895 worldwide streams.

The aforementioned “greedy” remains strong on both listings, retaining its dominant #1 position on the the global chart and rising to #4 on the US listing (one place shy of its #3 US peak).

Both songs appear on McRae’s forthcoming album “Think Later,” which arrives on December 8.