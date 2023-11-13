Jonica Keating Rocks White Bodysuit, Looks Stunning In New Pictures On Instagram

Jonica Keating’s Instagram content generally never misses, some posts really hit. That is definitely the case for her weekend share.

The post has already amassed over 800 comments, a figure 2-3x greater than her (already strong) typical level. And in looking at the gallery, it is easy to see why the engagement is so significant and laudatory.

The gallery finds Jonica rocking a white bodysuit from the Gooseberry Intimates Les Girls collection — and looking utterly fantastic in each shot.

Jonica is already approaching 950K followers on the platform, and with content like this often popping up on her feed, there is every reason to believe that number will continue growing impressively. The new post follows: