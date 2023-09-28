Sophia Jurina Made Statement At NYFW, Shining At Fall Shows For Pellone Collection, Mister Triple X, More

After enjoying a “dream come true” by walking for eight designers at New York Fashion Week this past February, Sophia Jurina returned for the fall iteration in early September.

The model and tennis play had a prominent role at the iconic fashion celebration — and again made the most of her opportunity.

Walking for designers like Melissa Pellone, Mister Triple X, Nizie, and Giannina Azar during the Art Hearts Fashion-powered segment of NYFW, Sophia showcased a variety of looks across multiple days. The commonality, however, was that she looked beautiful and poised, leaving no doubt about her star potential.

Photo highlights from her time at New York Fashion Week follow, courtesy of Savory PR.