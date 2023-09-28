in Hot On Social

Sophia Jurina Made Statement At NYFW, Shining At Fall Shows For Pellone Collection, Mister Triple X, More

Sophia Jurina showcased undeniable star potential throughout the Art Hearts Fashion segment of NYFW.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: A model [Sophia Jurina] walks the runway wearing Pellone Collection during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

After enjoying a “dream come true” by walking for eight designers at New York Fashion Week this past February, Sophia Jurina returned for the fall iteration in early September.

The model and tennis play had a prominent role at the iconic fashion celebration — and again made the most of her opportunity.

Walking for designers like Melissa Pellone, Mister Triple X, Nizie, and Giannina Azar during the Art Hearts Fashion-powered segment of NYFW, Sophia showcased a variety of looks across multiple days. The commonality, however, was that she looked beautiful and poised, leaving no doubt about her star potential.

Photo highlights from her time at New York Fashion Week follow, courtesy of Savory PR.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model [Sophia Jurina] walks the runway wearing Pellone Collection during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model [Sophia Jurina] walks the runway wearing Pellone Collection during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

