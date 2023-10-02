Riss DuBois, Taylor Laffey, Maryan Velasco Shined During Pink Melon’s Memorable NYFW Runway Show

With a striking approach to swimwear and a roster of very popular and stunning runway models, Pink Melon Swimwear unsurprisingly enjoyed a fruitful time at New York Fashion Week.

The brand’s runway show resonated at The Angel Orensanz Foundation during day three of NYFW Powered By Art Hearts Fashion.

Models who made waves during the memorable show included Marissa “Riss” DuBois (Reality With Riss), Taylor Liffey, and Marian Velasco. All looked great on the runway, helping to build buzz around the brand that has also been a standout at Swim Week events.

Photos of the aforementioned women walking the runway follow, courtesy of Savory PR: