Riss DuBois, Taylor Laffey, Maryan Velasco Shined During Pink Melon’s Memorable NYFW Runway Show

The show took place as part of NYFW Powered by Art Hearts Fashion.

With a striking approach to swimwear and a roster of very popular and stunning runway models, Pink Melon Swimwear unsurprisingly enjoyed a fruitful time at New York Fashion Week.

The brand’s runway show resonated at The Angel Orensanz Foundation during day three of NYFW Powered By Art Hearts Fashion.

Models who made waves during the memorable show included Marissa “Riss” DuBois (Reality With Riss), Taylor Liffey, and Marian Velasco. All looked great on the runway, helping to build buzz around the brand that has also been a standout at Swim Week events.

Photos of the aforementioned women walking the runway follow, courtesy of Savory PR:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Riss Dubois walks the runway wearing Pinkmelon Swimwear during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Riss Dubois walks the runway wearing Pinkmelon Swimwear during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model [Taylor Laffey] walks the runway wearing Pinkmelon Swimwear during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model [Maryan Velasco] walks the runway wearing Pinkmelon Swimwear during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model [Maryan Velasco] walks the runway wearing Pinkmelon Swimwear during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

