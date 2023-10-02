“Greedy” Reaches Top 25 On Billboard Hot 100, Becomes Tate McRae’s First Top 20 Hit On Streaming Songs

Tate McRae continues to secure impressive chart achievements with her buzzy new single “greedy.”

The song, notably, rises nine places to a new high of #24 on this week’s edition of the Billboard Hot 100. The song follows breakthrough “you broke me first” (#17 peak) as McRae’s second career Top 25 hit.

Streaming interest has played a big role in the song’s early success. Befitting that reality, “greedy” rises four places to #17 on Billboard Streaming Songs. The single was already McRae’s highest-peaking hit on the chart; with the new move, it becomes her first Top 20.

The song has been faring even better on a global basis, rising to new highs of #4 on the Global 200 and and #7 on the Global Excluding US charts. It is her only career Top 10 on either chart.