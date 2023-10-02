in Music News

“Greedy” Reaches Top 25 On Billboard Hot 100, Becomes Tate McRae’s First Top 20 Hit On Streaming Songs

“greedy” enjoys a big second week on the Billboard charts.

Tate McRae - greedy video screenshot | RCA Records

Tate McRae continues to secure impressive chart achievements with her buzzy new single “greedy.”

The song, notably, rises nine places to a new high of #24 on this week’s edition of the Billboard Hot 100. The song follows breakthrough “you broke me first” (#17 peak) as McRae’s second career Top 25 hit.

Streaming interest has played a big role in the song’s early success. Befitting that reality, “greedy” rises four places to #17 on Billboard Streaming Songs. The single was already McRae’s highest-peaking hit on the chart; with the new move, it becomes her first Top 20.

The song has been faring even better on a global basis, rising to new highs of #4 on the Global 200 and and #7 on the Global Excluding US charts. It is her only career Top 10 on either chart.

greedytate mcrae

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Riss DuBois, Taylor Laffey, Maryan Velasco Shined During Pink Melon’s Memorable NYFW Runway Show

John Mayer Appears, Performs On First “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Since May (First Look)