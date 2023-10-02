in Music News

*NSYNC’s “Better Place” Erupts As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Better Place” receives a warm welcome at the Hot AC format.

In addition to topping the adult contemporary format, *NSYNC’s new single “Better Place” earns the most added honor at hot adult contemporary/adult Top 40 radio.

The “Trolls Band Together” single won support from a whopping 87 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Picked up by 16 such stations, Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?” earns second on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

U2’s “Atomic City” takes third with 11 pickups, while an add count of 10 slots Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” in fourth.

Each added by 7 stations, Sia’s “Gimme Love,” Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk,” Kelly Clarkson’s “lighthouse,” and J. Brown’s “My Whole Heart” tie for fifth.

