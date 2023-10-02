Sunday Night Football Posts Big Ratings For Taylor Swift-Heavy Chiefs-Jets Game, Enjoys Major Gains Among Women Viewers

This weekend’s Sunday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets unsurprisingly drew big viewership numbers across NBC and Peacock.

According to preliminary data shared by NBC Sports, the broadcast averaged 27.0 million viewers. It ranked as the season’s #2 game (after the season opener, which drew 27.5 million on a Thursday night) and the most-watched Sunday night broadcast since last season’s Super Bowl.

The figure also represents a huge gain over the audience for the same-time-last-year game. Featuring the aforementioned Chiefs against the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Bucs, 2022’s fourth Sunday Night Football game drew 22.2 million.

Interest peaked as the Jets began mounting a comeback in second quarter; the 9:30-9:45PM quarter hour drew a show-best 29.4 million viewers.

Streaming was particularly robust, with the Peacock, NBC Sports Digital and NFL Digital platforms posting an average minute audience of 1.85 million. That represents NBC Sports’ largest streaming audience ever for a regular season Sunday NFL game and a gain of 42% over last year’s comparable game.

NBC Sports adds that the game posted substantial gains in female demographics. Compared to the season average, the game posted increases of 54% among girls 12-17, 24% among women 18-24**, and 34% among women 35+. Overall female viewership was up by 2 million versus the season average.

On a regional basis, the game drew record audience shares in Kansas City (83%) and New York for (38%) for Sunday Night Football matchups involving the two franchises.

Both the pre-game promotion and actual broadcast placed immense emphasis on Taylor Swift’s presence at the game — and relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

**Note: Although the press release says 18-24, it is possible NBC Sports intended to refer to women 18-34. That is a more familiar advertiser demographic and would also cover the gap between girls 12-17 and women 35+.