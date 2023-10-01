Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive,” Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire” Enter Top 25 On Pop Radio Chart

Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive” and Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire” make positive moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. The “Barbie” soundtrack single and Billy Joel remake both secure Top 25 positions.
Played 3,223 times during the September 24-30 tracking period, “Speed Drive” makes a two-place gain to #24. This week’s spin count reflects a gain of 655 over last week’s mark.
“We Didn’t Start The Fire,” the recipient of 2,615 spins, concurrently rises two-places to #25. The Fall Out Boy release enjoyed a week-over-week spin gain of 336.
