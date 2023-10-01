in Music News

Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive,” Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire” Enter Top 25 On Pop Radio Chart

“Speed Drive” and “We Didn’t Start The Fire” rise at pop radio.

Charli XCX in Speed Drive | Video screenshot | WMG/Atlantic

Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive” and Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire” make positive moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. The “Barbie” soundtrack single and Billy Joel remake both secure Top 25 positions.

Played 3,223 times during the September 24-30 tracking period, “Speed Drive” makes a two-place gain to #24. This week’s spin count reflects a gain of 655 over last week’s mark.

“We Didn’t Start The Fire,” the recipient of 2,615 spins, concurrently rises two-places to #25. The Fall Out Boy release enjoyed a week-over-week spin gain of 336.

charli xcxfall out boyspeed drivewe didn't start the fire

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake’s “Keep Going Up” Top 20

Tate McRae’s “Greedy,” *NSYNC’s “Better Place,” Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” Make Top 30 At Pop Radio