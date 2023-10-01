in Music News

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake’s “Keep Going Up” Top 20

“Popular” and “Keep Going Up” ascend on the pop radio chart.

A pair of three-act collaborations make moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” officially secures a Top 15 position, while Timbaland, Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake’s “Keep Going Up” moves into the Top 20.

Played 6,434 times during the September 24-30 tracking period, “Popular” rises one spot to #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 484.

“Keep Going Up” also rises one place, in its case moving from #21 to #20. The collaboration received 4,689 spins during the tracking week (+560).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

