The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake’s “Keep Going Up” Top 20

A pair of three-act collaborations make moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” officially secures a Top 15 position, while Timbaland, Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake’s “Keep Going Up” moves into the Top 20.
Played 6,434 times during the September 24-30 tracking period, “Popular” rises one spot to #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 484.
“Keep Going Up” also rises one place, in its case moving from #21 to #20. The collaboration received 4,689 spins during the tracking week (+560).
