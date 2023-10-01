in Music News

Tate McRae’s “Greedy,” *NSYNC’s “Better Place,” Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” Make Top 30 At Pop Radio

“greedy,” “Better Place,” and “Good Good” jump into pop radio’s Top 30.

Tate McRae’s global sensation “greedy,” *NSYNC’s reunion single “Better Place,” and Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s smash urban-rhythmic crossover “Good Good” all enter the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played 2,480 times during the September 24-30 tracking period, “greedy” soars nine places to #26. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,459.

Despite not launching until late in the tracking week, “Better Place” received 2,251 spins. It debuts at #28 on the chart.

The recipient of 2,099 spins (+662), “Good Good” rises two levels to #30 on this week’s chart.

