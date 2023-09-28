in Hot On Social

Sophie Linnea Wowed For MisterTripleX, Coral Castillo, Carlos Pineda, More During Stunning NYFW Debut

Sophie was an undeniable standout of September’s Art Hearts Fashion shows.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: A model [Sophie Linnea] walks the runway wearing Mister Triple X during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Earlier this month, Sophie Linnea made her New York Fashion Week debut. To say she made a strong first impression is to offer a major understatement.

Linnea was an undeniable standout of the Art Hearts Fashion-powered segment of NYFW, serving striking look after striking look on behalf of numerous noteworthy designers.

Her impressive NYFW lineup included walks for MisterTripleX, Coral Castillo, Carlos Pineda, Sergio Tirado, Valverde, and BAEZ. At each show, Sophie demonstrated clear star quality — building on the promise she has been showcasing in the stunning photoshoots on her Instagram.

Photo highlights from Sophie’s time at NYFW Powered By Art Hearts Fashion follow, courtesy of Savory PR.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model [Sophie Linnea] walks the runway wearing Mister Triple X during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model [Sophie Linnea] walks the runway wearing Mister Triple X during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model [Sophie Linnea] walks the runway wearing Coral Castillo during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model [Sophie Linnea] walks the runway wearing Coral Castillo during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: A model [Sophie Linnea] walks the runway wearing Carlos Pineda during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: A model [Sophie Linnea] walks the runway wearing Carlos Pineda during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model [Sophie Linnea] walks the runway wearing Sergio Tirado during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model [Sophie Linnea] walks the runway wearing Sergio Tirado during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Sophie Linnea walks the runway wearing Valverde during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Sophie Linnea walks the runway wearing Valverde during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Sophie Linnea walks the runway wearing Baez during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Sophie Linnea walks the runway wearing Baez during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

nyfwSophie linnea

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sophia Jurina Made Statement At NYFW, Shining At Fall Shows For Pellone Collection, Mister Triple X, More