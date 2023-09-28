Sophie Linnea Wowed For MisterTripleX, Coral Castillo, Carlos Pineda, More During Stunning NYFW Debut

Earlier this month, Sophie Linnea made her New York Fashion Week debut. To say she made a strong first impression is to offer a major understatement.

Linnea was an undeniable standout of the Art Hearts Fashion-powered segment of NYFW, serving striking look after striking look on behalf of numerous noteworthy designers.

Her impressive NYFW lineup included walks for MisterTripleX, Coral Castillo, Carlos Pineda, Sergio Tirado, Valverde, and BAEZ. At each show, Sophie demonstrated clear star quality — building on the promise she has been showcasing in the stunning photoshoots on her Instagram.

Photo highlights from Sophie’s time at NYFW Powered By Art Hearts Fashion follow, courtesy of Savory PR.