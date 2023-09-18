Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Tate McRae’s new single “greedy” received immediate support at hot adult contemporary radio.
Picked up by 18 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, “greedy” ranks as the format’s most added song.
Three songs tie for second place on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board; Blanca’s “Something Better,” Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” and Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” all landed at 11 stations.
The recipient of 10 new Hot AC adds, Timbaland, Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake’s “Keep Going Up” registers as fifth-most added.
