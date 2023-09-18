in Music News

Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“greedy” tops this week’s Hot AC add board.

Tate McRae - greedy video screenshot | RCA

Tate McRae’s new single “greedy” received immediate support at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 18 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, “greedy” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Three songs tie for second place on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board; Blanca’s “Something Better,” Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” and Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” all landed at 11 stations.

The recipient of 10 new Hot AC adds, Timbaland, Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake’s “Keep Going Up” registers as fifth-most added.

greedytate mcrae

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Returns To #1 As Every “GUTS” Song Appears In Top 40

Selena Gomez Shares Another Killer Mirror Selfie, Looks Fantastic In Latest Instagram Story Update