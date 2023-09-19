Selena Gomez Shares Another Killer Mirror Selfie, Looks Fantastic In Latest Instagram Story Update

Selena Gomez routinely delivers great Instagram photos, making it easy to understand why she has amassed over 429 million followers on the platform.

Recently, she has fared particularly well on the selfie front. From an Internet-breaking post with Taylor Swift, to a post-VMAs mirror slay, Gomez’s selfie game is as on point as it gets.

She continued that streak early Tuesday morning, wowing in a mirror selfie that she posted to her story. Though story engagement data is not public, the picture will undoubtedly resonate with her massive base of followers.

The new selfie will be available on her story until early Wednesday morning.