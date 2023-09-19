in Hot On Social

Selena Gomez Shares Another Killer Mirror Selfie, Looks Fantastic In Latest Instagram Story Update

Selena Gomez continues her Instagram story hot streak.

Selena Gomez looks amazing in yet another Instagram selfie (Via @selenagomez)

Selena Gomez routinely delivers great Instagram photos, making it easy to understand why she has amassed over 429 million followers on the platform.

Recently, she has fared particularly well on the selfie front. From an Internet-breaking post with Taylor Swift, to a post-VMAs mirror slay, Gomez’s selfie game is as on point as it gets.

She continued that streak early Tuesday morning, wowing in a mirror selfie that she posted to her story. Though story engagement data is not public, the picture will undoubtedly resonate with her massive base of followers.

The new selfie will be available on her story until early Wednesday morning.

Selena Gomez

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song