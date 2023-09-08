in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: Zach Bryan’s Self-Titled LP Spends 2nd Week At #1 Album In America

Zach Bryan retains the US album crown.

Zach Bryan - self-titled album cover courtesy of Warner Records

Zach Bryan’s self-titled album enjoys a second week as the leader in US consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album generated another 109K in consumption units during the September 1-7 tracking period. Pure album sales account for just shy of 3.5K units, with track sales (1.2K equivalent units) and track streams (105K equivalent units) comprising the balance.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ from those reported by Hits, but the overall outcome should be the same: “Zach Bryan” notching a second week at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Number one in the traditional album sales race (Top Album Sales chart) will likely land with either the late Jimmy Buffett’s “Songs You Know By Heart” (Hits lists sales at 16.5K) or Travis Scott’s “Utopia” (Hits lists sales at 12.6K).

Zach Bryan

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kendall Jenner Rocks Bikini, Showcases 818 Tequila In Latest Instagram Photos

Millie Bobby Brown Will Support New “Nineteen Steps” Book on “Good Morning America,” TODAY Show