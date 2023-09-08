Report: Zach Bryan’s Self-Titled LP Spends 2nd Week At #1 Album In America

Zach Bryan’s self-titled album enjoys a second week as the leader in US consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album generated another 109K in consumption units during the September 1-7 tracking period. Pure album sales account for just shy of 3.5K units, with track sales (1.2K equivalent units) and track streams (105K equivalent units) comprising the balance.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ from those reported by Hits, but the overall outcome should be the same: “Zach Bryan” notching a second week at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Number one in the traditional album sales race (Top Album Sales chart) will likely land with either the late Jimmy Buffett’s “Songs You Know By Heart” (Hits lists sales at 16.5K) or Travis Scott’s “Utopia” (Hits lists sales at 12.6K).