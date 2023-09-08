in Hot On Social

Kendall Jenner Rocks Bikini, Showcases 818 Tequila In Latest Instagram Photos

Kendall supports her Tequila brand in the new Instagram photos.

Kendall Jenner hypes 818 in new Instagram photo | Via @kendalljenner

Kendall Jenner’s latest Instagram post is the epitome of an effective advertisement.

A two-picture gallery, the post finds Jenner holding a glass of her 818 Tequila while looking fantastic in a blue bikini. The post has proven unsurprisingly resonant, amassing about a million likes in its first hour.

Not simply passively liking the photos, Instagram users are offering favorable comments — the post already boasts more than 2000 words of input from viewers.

Jenner did not offer a caption of her own, but with how striking the shots are, it’s very obviously none is needed.

