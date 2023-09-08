in TV News

Millie Bobby Brown Will Support New “Nineteen Steps” Book on “Good Morning America,” TODAY Show

The actress will support her new novel on the major morning shows.

Millie Bobby Brown supporting her book in August 2023 Instagram photo | Via @milliebobbybrown

Days after releasing her debut novel “Nineteen Steps,” Millie Bobby Brown will support the release on America’s major morning news shows.

According to official listings, Brown will discuss the book on the Thursday, September 14 edition of ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

She will then appear on the September 15 edition of NBC’s “TODAY Show,” chatting about the book during the 10-11AM (“TODAY With Hoda and Jenna”) hour.

The September 14 “GMA” will also feature an appearance by Jake Cohen and an edition of “Deals And Steals With Tory Johnson.”

The September 15 “TODAY With Hoda and Jenna”) will also feature a catch-up with Allyson Felix and the People and Today Beauty Awards with Andrea Lavinthal.

