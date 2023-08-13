in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Spends 3rd Week As #1 Song On Pop Radio Chart

“Cruel Summer” remains the biggest song at pop radio.

Taylor Swift - Lover visualizer art | UMG/TS/Republic

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” extends its pop radio reign by another week.

Indeed, the 2019 fan favorite turned 2023 radio single celebrates a third week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart. “Cruel Summer” received ~16,544 spins during the August 6-12 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 18 but keeping nearly 2500 spins ahead of the competition.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire,” which received ~14,050 spins (+1,941), holds at #2.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” drops a spot to #3, while Miguel’s “Sure Thing” stays at #4. Down two places, Swift’s fellow single “Karma” earns #5 on this week’s chart.

