Jonas Brothers Begin Massive “The Tour” With Sold-Out Concert At Yankee Stadium (Special Look)
Kevin, Joe, and Nick commenced their eagerly anticipated tour.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: (L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, an Kevin Jonas perform onstage during Jonas Brothers "Five Albums, One Night" Tour Opening Night at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
The latest Jonas Brothers tour is an ambitious one; brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick will be playing 90 dates, across 20 countries, in a concert run that lasts until June 20, 2024.
This eagerly anticipated “The Tour” began Saturday, with the Jonas Brothers playing to a sold-out crowd at Yankee Stadium.
The three-hour concert spanned the band’s extensive discography, highlighting dozens of successful, fan favorite tracks. Throughout the night, names like Big Rob, Kirk Franklin, and Jon Bellion made cameos.
On the heels of the event, Republic Records shared a full set list — and a collection of press photos — on behalf of the band. Both items follow.
Jonas Brothers’ “The Tour” – Opening Night Set List
Celebrate!
What A Man Gotta Do
S.O.S
Hold On
Goodnight & Goodbye
That’s Just The Way We Roll
Jonas Brothers Mosaic: Still In Love With You, Australia, Hollywood, Just Friends, Games, Jersey
Hello Beautiful
Inseparable / Take A Breath
When You Look Me In The Eyes
Year 3000
Summer Baby
Vacation Eyes
Sail Away
Little Bird
A Little Bit Longer
Can’t Have You / Sorry
A Little Bit Longer Mosaic: BB Good, Shelf, Got Me Going Crazy, Video Girl, One Man Show, Pushin’ Me Away, Tonight, Lovebug
Burnin’ Up
The Album Mosaic: Waffle House, Montana Sky, Miracle
Fly With Me
Lines, Vines and Trying Times Mosaic: Don’t Charge Me Riff, Hey Baby, Poison Ivy, Much Better, World War III, Don’t Speak, What Did I Do To Your Heart, Paranoid
Turn Right
Before The Storm
Black Keys
Jealous
Cake By The Ocean
Walls
Happiness Begins Mosaic: Comeback, Rollercoaster, Strangers, Used To Be, Cool, Every Single Time, Trust, Happy When I’m Sad, Don’t Throw It Away
Love Her
Hesitate
I Believe
Only Human
Sucker
Leave Before You Love Me
