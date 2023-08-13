Jonas Brothers Begin Massive “The Tour” With Sold-Out Concert At Yankee Stadium (Special Look)

The latest Jonas Brothers tour is an ambitious one; brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick will be playing 90 dates, across 20 countries, in a concert run that lasts until June 20, 2024.

This eagerly anticipated “The Tour” began Saturday, with the Jonas Brothers playing to a sold-out crowd at Yankee Stadium.

The three-hour concert spanned the band’s extensive discography, highlighting dozens of successful, fan favorite tracks. Throughout the night, names like Big Rob, Kirk Franklin, and Jon Bellion made cameos.

On the heels of the event, Republic Records shared a full set list — and a collection of press photos — on behalf of the band. Both items follow.

Jonas Brothers’ “The Tour” – Opening Night Set List

Celebrate!

What A Man Gotta Do

S.O.S

Hold On

Goodnight & Goodbye

That’s Just The Way We Roll

Jonas Brothers Mosaic: Still In Love With You, Australia, Hollywood, Just Friends, Games, Jersey

Hello Beautiful

Inseparable / Take A Breath

When You Look Me In The Eyes

Year 3000

Summer Baby

Vacation Eyes

Sail Away

Little Bird

A Little Bit Longer

Can’t Have You / Sorry

A Little Bit Longer Mosaic: BB Good, Shelf, Got Me Going Crazy, Video Girl, One Man Show, Pushin’ Me Away, Tonight, Lovebug

Burnin’ Up

The Album Mosaic: Waffle House, Montana Sky, Miracle

Fly With Me

Lines, Vines and Trying Times Mosaic: Don’t Charge Me Riff, Hey Baby, Poison Ivy, Much Better, World War III, Don’t Speak, What Did I Do To Your Heart, Paranoid

Turn Right

Before The Storm

Black Keys

Jealous

Cake By The Ocean

Walls

Happiness Begins Mosaic: Comeback, Rollercoaster, Strangers, Used To Be, Cool, Every Single Time, Trust, Happy When I’m Sad, Don’t Throw It Away

Love Her

Hesitate

I Believe

Only Human

Sucker

Leave Before You Love Me