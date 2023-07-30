in Music News

Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” Remains #1 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart, Posts Dominant Total

The Jason Aldean video dominantly ranked as America’s #1 music video.

Jason Aldean - Try That In A Small Town | Video screenshot | BBR

Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” music video remained strong on YouTube this week, retaining its #1 position on the platform’s US Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 12.8 million US views during the July 21-27 tracking period, “Try That In A Small Town” earns a second week at #1 on the chart.

Up 68% from last week’s total, the tally nearly triples that posted the week’s #2 video (6ix9ine & Yailin la Mas Viral’s “Shaka Laka” with 4.32 million views).

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Try That In A Small Town” earned 17.3 million total US YouTube streams during the tracking period. The count, which is more than 2.5x greater than that of any other song, earns the Aldean song a second week atop the US YouTube Songs Chart.

Powered by the dominant showing of “Try That In A Small Town,” Aldean soars thirteen places to #7 on the US YouTube Artists Chart.

