Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Remains Dominant #1 On Global Spotify Chart As Week Two Begins

Release week is over, but Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” is not ceding its Global Spotify throne.

Credited with 12,307,622 worldwide streams on Friday, July 21, “Seven” remains a dominant #1 on the platform’s global chart. Its streaming count exceeds that of the #2 performer (Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & The Weeknd’s “K-POP”) by nearly 5 million.

Big margins of victory have, of course, been the name of the game for “Seven” thus far. The song at least doubled its closest competitor on each of its first seven days in the market, amassing a mammoth 89.7 million chart-filtered Spotify streams.

The song, notably, achieved its dominance despite modest positioning on key Spotify playlists.

“Seven” represents BTS member Jung Kook’s official solo debut.