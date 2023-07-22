in Music News

Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Remains Dominant #1 On Global Spotify Chart As Week Two Begins

“Seven” stays hot in its eighth day of availability.

Jung Kook - Seven video screenshot | BIGHIT MUSIC / HYBE Labels

Release week is over, but Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” is not ceding its Global Spotify throne.

Credited with 12,307,622 worldwide streams on Friday, July 21, “Seven” remains a dominant #1 on the platform’s global chart. Its streaming count exceeds that of the #2 performer (Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & The Weeknd’s “K-POP”) by nearly 5 million.

Big margins of victory have, of course, been the name of the game for “Seven” thus far. The song at least doubled its closest competitor on each of its first seven days in the market, amassing a mammoth 89.7 million chart-filtered Spotify streams.

The song, notably, achieved its dominance despite modest positioning on key Spotify playlists.

“Seven” represents BTS member Jung Kook’s official solo debut.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

