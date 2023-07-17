Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Remains Dominant #1 On Spotify Streaming Chart, Notching Another 8-Figure Daily Total

Although it is present on valuable Spotify playlists, Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” did not receive prime positioning. It did not receive #1 on New Music Friday in key markets, and it appears at modest slots of #11 on Pop Rising and #23 on Today’s Top Hits.
These modest positions have not, however, prevented “Seven” from posting big early numbers.
After delivering the biggest opening day mark of the year on Friday, “Seven” retained #1 on Saturday with 13.48 million streams. It fared well again Sunday, keeping the throne with 11.6 million.
In each case, it more than doubled the daily streaming total of its closest competitor (Myke Towers’ “LALA”).
Whether Spotify will revise its playlist positions to reflect the undeniable demand in “Seven” remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the BTS member’s solo debut is garnering a blockbuster early reception from music listeners.
