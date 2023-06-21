Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

For the second consecutive week, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” earns the most added honor at pop radio.
The acclaimed 2019 release, which is finally receiving a long overdue radio run, landed at another 35 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.
Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa” follows in second place with 33 pickups, while an add count of 21 positions Doja Cat’s “Attention” in third.
Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” takes fourth place with 17 new adds, and d4vd’s “Here With Me” takes fifth on the Mediabase add board with 15 pop radio pickups.
This week’s other notable pop radio options: Harry Styles’ “Satellite” (14 adds, 6th-most), Bakar’s “Hell N Back” (12 adds, 7th-most), David Kushner’s “Daylight” (10 adds, 8th-most, tie), SZA’s “Snooze” (10 adds, 8th-most, tie), The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” (10 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Metro Boomin, NAV, A Boogie With Da Hoodie & Swae Lee’s “Calling” (10 adds, 8th-most, tie).
Comments
Richearning7.com
Earn over $600 a day easily from your own time sharing home. I made $18,781 from this job in my spare time after graduating from college. “r111 years of easy work and steady income is amazing. No skills required for this position. All you need to know is how to copy and paste anything online.Sign up today by following the details on this page.
.
.
.
Here I am_____ Richearning7.com
I made over $700 per day using my mobile in part time. I recently got my 5th paycheck of $19632 and all i was doing is to copy and paste work online. this home work makes me able to generate more cash daily easily simple to do work and regular income from this are just superb. Here what i am doing.
.
.
.
For Details►—————————➤ https://DailyCash10.blogspot.Com
Loading…