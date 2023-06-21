Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

For the second consecutive week, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The acclaimed 2019 release, which is finally receiving a long overdue radio run, landed at another 35 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa” follows in second place with 33 pickups, while an add count of 21 positions Doja Cat’s “Attention” in third.

Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” takes fourth place with 17 new adds, and d4vd’s “Here With Me” takes fifth on the Mediabase add board with 15 pop radio pickups.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Harry Styles’ “Satellite” (14 adds, 6th-most), Bakar’s “Hell N Back” (12 adds, 7th-most), David Kushner’s “Daylight” (10 adds, 8th-most, tie), SZA’s “Snooze” (10 adds, 8th-most, tie), The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” (10 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Metro Boomin, NAV, A Boogie With Da Hoodie & Swae Lee’s “Calling” (10 adds, 8th-most, tie).