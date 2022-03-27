Doja Cat’s “Woman” Remains #1 At Rhythmic Radio

For the second consecutive week, Doja Cat’s “Woman” reigns as rhythmic radio’s #1 song.
“Woman” keeps its spot atop the Mediabase rhythmic chart with ~5,656 tracking period plays. The count falls 97 spins short of last week’s sum but ranks as the format’s best for the March 20-26 tracking period.
SZA’s “I Hate U,” which received ~5,442 spins (-161), holds at #2.
Chris Brown’s “Iffy” spends another week at #3, and Latto’s “Big Energy” retains the #4 position. The chart’s first move comes at #5, as Gunna & Future’s “pushin P (featuring Young Thug)” rises one spot to that position.
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:Doja Cat's "Lady" Stays #1 At Rhythmic Radio - Info For Solution
Loading…