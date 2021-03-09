Niko Moon’s “Good Time” Reaches #1 At Country Radio, Also Tops Billboard Hot Country Songs

When talking about the week’s #1 song in country music, some take the historical view of focusing on the country radio champion. Others focus on the multi-metric Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, which accounts for sales, streams, and all-format radio airplay.

This week, both perspectives would arrive at the same conclusion: Niko Moon’s “Good Time” is America’s #1 country song.

“Good Time” tops this week’s Mediabase and Billboard country radio charts, rising one place to #1 on the former listing and four places to #1 on the latter.

In addition to ruling the two key industry radio charts, “Good Time” rises two spots to #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Not simply a strong country (and promising hot adult contemporary) radio performer, “Good Time” posted impressive sales and streaming numbers during the most recent tracking period. It rose to #2 on Billboard Country Streaming Songs while slipping to a still-prominent #4 on Country Digital Song Sales.