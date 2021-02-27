Luke Bryan’s “Down To One” Headed For #1 At Country Radio

Luke Bryan’s “Down To One” will likely move up to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

As we move into the final day of the February 21-27 tracking period, “Down To One” holds the top spot on the Mediabase building and rolling charts. Given its current lead and rate of gain, it should be able to close the week in the #1 position.

Assuming it holds onto #1 as the chart goes final, “Down To One” will be the fourth #1 from Bryan’s “Born Here Live Here Die Here” album. Previous singles “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight,” and “One Margarita” also topped the Mediabase (and Billboard) country radio chart.