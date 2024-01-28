Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” Officially Makes Top 5 At Pop Radio; Tyla, Kenya Grace Top 10

After spending two weeks at the #6 position, Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” officially joins the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Credited with ~12,715 plays during the January 21-27 tracking period, “Is It Over Now?” rises one spot to #5. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 382.

— As “Is It Over Now?” joins the Top 5, Tyla’s “Water” and Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” secure Top 10 positions.

Up two places, “Water” takes #9 with ~9,240 spins (+425).

“Strangers” also rises two spots, in its case moving from #12 to #10. It posted a tracking period play count of ~8,477 (+298).