Taylor Swift, Keleigh Teller Look Beautiful While Taking In This Year’s Golden Globe Awards

Friends and “I Bet You Think About Me” video collaborators Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller are seated together at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

Event photographers captured the two taking in the event — and both women looked unsurprisingly beautiful.

The two women are among many entertainment industry notables at Sunday’s show, which is taking place from the Beverly Hilton. Jo Koy is hosting as the show honors the year’s best in film and television.

CBS, which is handling the live broadcast, shared photos of Taylor and Keleigh at the show.