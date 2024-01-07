in TV News

Taylor Swift, Keleigh Teller Look Beautiful While Taking In This Year’s Golden Globe Awards

The two were seated together at Sunday’s show.

Taylor Swift at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Friends and “I Bet You Think About Me” video collaborators Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller are seated together at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

Event photographers captured the two taking in the event — and both women looked unsurprisingly beautiful.

The two women are among many entertainment industry notables at Sunday’s show, which is taking place from the Beverly Hilton. Jo Koy is hosting as the show honors the year’s best in film and television.

CBS, which is handling the live broadcast, shared photos of Taylor and Keleigh at the show.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

