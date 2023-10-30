in Music News

Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Lose Control” tops this week’s Hot AC add board.

Teddy Swims - Lose Control live video screenshot | Warner Music

Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” continues to win support at hot adult contemporary radio, earning the top spot on this week’s Mediabase add board for the format.

“Lose Control” won support from 14 new Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Picked up by 13 stations, Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” ranks as second-most added.

With 12 adds each, Blink-182’s “ONE MORE TIME” and Marshmello, P!nk & Sting’s “Dreaming” tie for third place. David Kushner’s “Daylight” follows in fifth place with 9 new pickups.

blink-182David kushnerlose controlmarshmellop!nkPaul russellstingteddy swims

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

