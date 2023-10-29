Ellie Zeiler Stuns In “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” Halloween Costume, Shares Look On Instagram

Ellie Zeiler, whose elegant sense of style has thrust her to social media stardom, channeled one of the most iconic looks of all-time for her Halloween costume.

As showcased in her Saturday Instagram story, Zeiler dressed as Holly Golightly from “Breakfast At Tiffany’s.” The iconic look, of course, was made famous by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 film adaptation.

Zeiler shared the striking look just as she announced the MUUZ fashion outlet with Mia Meltzer.

Featured above, the “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” look will be available on Zeiler’s story until later Sunday.