Tyla Scheduled To Perform On October 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As her “Water” continues to solidify itself as a global sensation, Tyla will take the stage on a major late-night talk show.
NBC confirms the artist for the Tuesday, October 24 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Tyla will play an episode that also features chats with Trevor Noah and John Stamos.
Other upcoming musical guests include David Kushner (October 18), Victoria Monet (October 19), and ColleGrove II (October 20). Complete listings follow:
Tuesday, October 17: Guests include Issa Rae, Paris Hilton and comedian Jared Freid. Show #1855
Wednesday, October 18: Guests include Ronnie Wood, Sam Heughan and musical guest David Kushner. Show #1856
Thursday, October 19: Guests includeBad Bunny, Charli D’Amelio, and musical guest Victoria Monét. Show #1857
Friday, October 20: Guests include Keith Richards and musical guest 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Present ColleGrove II. Show #1858
Monday, October 23: Guests include Jacob Elordi, Julius Randle and comedian Leslie Liao. Show #1859
Tuesday, October 24: Guests include Trevor Noah, John Stamos and musical guest Tyla. Show #1860
