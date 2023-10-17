in TV News

Tyla Scheduled To Perform On October 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The artist will take the stage on Tuesday’s “Fallon.”

As her “Water” continues to solidify itself as a global sensation, Tyla will take the stage on a major late-night talk show.

NBC confirms the artist for the Tuesday, October 24 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Tyla will play an episode that also features chats with Trevor Noah and John Stamos.

Other upcoming musical guests include David Kushner (October 18), Victoria Monet (October 19), and ColleGrove II (October 20). Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, October 17: Guests include Issa Rae, Paris Hilton and comedian Jared Freid. Show #1855

Wednesday, October 18: Guests include Ronnie Wood, Sam Heughan and musical guest David Kushner. Show #1856

Thursday, October 19: Guests includeBad Bunny, Charli D’Amelio, and musical guest Victoria Monét. Show #1857

Friday, October 20: Guests include Keith Richards and musical guest 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Present ColleGrove II. Show #1858

Monday, October 23: Guests include Jacob Elordi, Julius Randle and comedian Leslie Liao. Show #1859

Tuesday, October 24: Guests include Trevor Noah, John Stamos and musical guest Tyla. Show #1860

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

