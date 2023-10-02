Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” Takes Early Lead In Race For #1 At Pop Radio

The megahit that is Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” could be headed for #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Barbie World” received 2,248 spins on Sunday, which marked the first day of the October 1-7 tracking period. Up 11% from last Sunday’s count, the tally slots “Barbie World” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Because the week is young, because Sunday airplay can be erratic, and because “Barbie World” only holds a slim lead over Taylor Swift’s building #2 “Cruel Summer” (2,221 spins), it is too early to definitely project “Barbie World” as the next #1.

There is, however, ample reason for confidence. Beyond the early spin lead, “Barbie World” also seem to have a clear momentum advantage. Whereas it is up 11% from last week’s mark, “Cruel Summer” is only up 1%. If both songs remain on similar trajectories, “Barbie World” would be in position to secure #1.

The final pop chart will be revealed on Sunday, October 8.