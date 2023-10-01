Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” Officially Enters Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

Already a Top 10 hit at the hot adult contemporary format, Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” officially enters that region on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up one place, the single earns #10 on the listing.

“Used To Be Young” received 8,327 spins during the September 24-30 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 551 plays.

“Used To Be Young,” the only new addition to the Top 10 at pop radio, bullets at its #7 peak on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. It currently enters the Top 10 on the Mediabase adult contemporary chart, courtesy of a one-place rise to #10.