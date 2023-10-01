in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Get Him Back,” Travis Scott’s “I KNOW ?” Officially Secure Top 40 Spots At Pop Radio

“get him back!” and “I KNOW ?” debut on the pop chart.

Olivia Rodrigo - get him back! video screenshot | Geffen/Interscope

In arriving at #28, *NSYNC’s “Better Place” represents the highest-ranking new entry on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. It is not, however, the only debut.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “get him back!” and Travis Scott’s “I KNOW ?” also reach the Top 40 this week.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “get him back!” makes this week’s Top 40 at #35. The Rodrigo single received 1,116 spins during the September 24-30 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 565.

Up seven places, “I KNOW ?” earns #38 on this week’s listing. The Travis Scott song posted a tracking period play count of 913 (+595).

