Jung Kook & Jack Harlow’s “3D” Ranks As Top Debut On Global Spotify Chart; Alternate Version Is 2nd-Biggest New Entry

Jung Kook’s new single “3D (featuring Jack Harlow)” enjoyed an unsurprisingly big opening day on Spotify.

Credited with 6,328,084 streams on Friday, September 29, the new single arrives at #3 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart. Only Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” (#1) and Jung Kook’s own “Seven (featuring Latto)” (#2) rank higher on the chart.

As such, “3D” ranks as the chart’s top new entry.

Impressively, the alternate version of the song ranks as the chart’s second-biggest debut. That track starts at #38 with 2,142,250 streams.

— The main version of “3D” also ranks as the top new entry on the US Spotify chart, claiming #9 with 931,536 streams.