Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Secures 7th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 4th Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary Listing

After returning to #1 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” keeps the throne on this week’s listing. The smash, meanwhile, returns to the pinnacle of Mediabase’s hot adult contemporary chart.

— Played ~16,233 times during the September 17-23 tracking period (-125), “Cruel Summer” earns a 7th week at #1 on the pop chart.

Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” holds at #2, while Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” stays in the #3 position. SZA’s “Snooze” rises a spot to #4, and Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” drops one level to #5 on the pop chart.

— Up one place, “Cruel Summer” notches a 4th week at #1 on the Hot AC listing. The song received ~5,459 spins at the format this week (+15).

“Dance The Night” drops a spot to #2, while “vampire” ascends two places to #3. Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” stays in the #4 position, and Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” drops two spots to #5.