in Music News, New Music

Songs From Zach Bryan’s “Boys Of Faith” EP Ranks As 5 Biggest Debuts On US Spotify Streaming Chart

“Sarah’s Place (featuring Noah Kahan)” leads the way at #2.

Zach Bryan by Trevor Pavlik, press photo courtesy of Warner Records

Just a few weeks after posting impressive Spotify numbers with his self-titled album, Zach Bryan achieves more success on the platform with his new “Boys Of Faith” EP.

The five tracks from the album ranked as the top five new entries on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, September 22.

The artist’s “Sarah’s Place (featuring Noah Kahan)” led the way among newcomers, scoring #2 with 2,048,226 American streams.

“Boys Of Faith (featuring Bon Iver)” (#4), “Deep Satin” (#6), “Nine Ball” (#10), and “Pain, Sweet Pain” (#13) also debuted better than any other new additions to the chart.

As the “Boys Of Faith” songs make their mark, “I Remember Everything (featuring Kacey Musgraves),” the focus track from the aforementioned self-titled album, continues to fare well on the platform. It currently holds the #3 spot on the US chart.

bon iverboys of faithnoah kahanZach Bryan

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Earns 25th Week At #1 On Billboard Adult Contemporary Chart, Setting Record For Female Artists