Songs From Zach Bryan’s “Boys Of Faith” EP Ranks As 5 Biggest Debuts On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Just a few weeks after posting impressive Spotify numbers with his self-titled album, Zach Bryan achieves more success on the platform with his new “Boys Of Faith” EP.

The five tracks from the album ranked as the top five new entries on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, September 22.

The artist’s “Sarah’s Place (featuring Noah Kahan)” led the way among newcomers, scoring #2 with 2,048,226 American streams.

“Boys Of Faith (featuring Bon Iver)” (#4), “Deep Satin” (#6), “Nine Ball” (#10), and “Pain, Sweet Pain” (#13) also debuted better than any other new additions to the chart.

As the “Boys Of Faith” songs make their mark, “I Remember Everything (featuring Kacey Musgraves),” the focus track from the aforementioned self-titled album, continues to fare well on the platform. It currently holds the #3 spot on the US chart.