Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Earns 25th Week At #1 On Billboard Adult Contemporary Chart, Setting Record For Female Artists

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” secures yet another week atop the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart, setting an all-time record in the process.

The smash hit is celebrating its 25th week in the chart’s pinnacle position, which outright ranks as the longest-reign ever for a single by a female artist. Going into this week, “Flowers” shared the record with Adele’s “Easy On Me.”

In terms of all releases, only three songs have spent more time atop the Billboard AC chart: Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You”** (36 weeks), The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (35 weeks), and Uncle Kracker’s “Drift Away (featuring Dobie Gray)” (28 weeks).

**Editor’s Note: The official “Girls Like You” single features a female artist in Cardi B, but she is not credited on Billboard’s AC chart — reflecting the fact that the format’s programmers focused on the Maroon 5-only version.