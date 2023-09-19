Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” continues to rapidly climb the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. This week, that ascent will bring the song into the official Top 10.

“Paint The Town Red” received 2,564 spins during the first two days of the September 17-23 tracking period. Up a healthy 21% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots Doja Cat’s single at #9 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart.

The song does not face a clear threat from below, let alone two such threats, which means it should have no trouble closing the week inside the Top 10.

The official chart will arrive on Sunday.