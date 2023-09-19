in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Paint The Town Red” will earn a Top 10 position on this week’s pop chart.

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red video screenshot | RCA

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” continues to rapidly climb the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. This week, that ascent will bring the song into the official Top 10.

“Paint The Town Red” received 2,564 spins during the first two days of the September 17-23 tracking period. Up a healthy 21% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots Doja Cat’s single at #9 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart.

The song does not face a clear threat from below, let alone two such threats, which means it should have no trouble closing the week inside the Top 10.

The official chart will arrive on Sunday.

doja catpaint the town red

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Selena Gomez Shares Another Killer Mirror Selfie, Looks Fantastic In Latest Instagram Story Update