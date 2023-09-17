in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Reclaims #1 At Pop Radio, Earning 6th Week On Top

Taylor Swift’s enduring single regains the top spot.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” rebounds to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, earning a sixth total week as the format’s biggest song.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Cruel Summer” reclaims #1 on the strength of its ~16,356 spins. This week’s count reflects a week-over-week gain of 481 plays.

Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night,” which received ~15,878 spins during the September 10-16 tracking week (-461), drops one spot to #2.

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” ascends two levels to #3, as Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” falls from #2 to #4.

Down one place, SZA’s “Snooze” takes #5.

