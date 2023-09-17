in Music News

Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio; Paul Russell, (G)I-DLE Songs Reach Top 30

“Dial Drunk,” “Lil Boo Thang,” and “I DO” rise at pop.

Noah Kahan - Stick Season Deluxe album cover | Republic Records

Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” makes another gain on the Mediabase pop radio chart, officially earning a Top 20 position on this week’s listing.

Up two places, the multi-format hit grabs #20. “Dial Drunk” received 4,350 spins during the September 10-16 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 225.

— As “Dial Drunk” goes Top 20, Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” and (G)I-DLE’s “I DO” secure Top 30 positions.

Played 2,033 times (+855), “Lil Boo Thang” rises six spots to #28.

The recipient of 1,779 spins (+245), “I DO” climbs two places to #30 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop chart.

