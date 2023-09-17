Peggy Gou’s “(It Goes Like) Nanana” Earns #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Peggy Gou’s “(It Goes Like)” Nanana” enjoys a one-place rise to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.
The song received ~556 spins during the September 10-16 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 93.
Aluna, Tchami & Kareen Lomax’s “Running Blind,” the recipient of ~435 spins (+58), rises three spots to #2.
Illenium, Said The Sky & Vera Blue’s “Other Side” concurrently enjoys a four-place lift to #3, while Jain’s “Makeba” drops from #1 to #4.
Switch Disco’s “React (featuring Ella Henderson and Robert Miles),” last week’s #3 song, takes #5 this week.
