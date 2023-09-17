Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” Remains #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” retains its status as the #1 song at hot adult contemporary radio.
Played ~5,758 times during the September 10-16 tracking period, “Dance” earns a second consecutive week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 73 plays.
Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” stays at #2 on this week’s chart, while Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” rises a place to #3. Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” concurrently drops one level to #4.
Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” spends another week as Hot AC radio’s #5 song.
Comments
Loading…