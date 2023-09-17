in Music News

Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

The song rises to #1 on this week’s listing.

Burna Boy - Sittin' on top of the World audio cover | Atlantic

Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” is now sitting on top of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Indeed, the song rises two places to claim #1 on this week’s edition of the chart. “Sittin'” received ~5,461 spins during the September 10-16 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 577.

Up two places, Gunna’s “fukumean” ranks as a close #2 this week.

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” rises two spots to #3, while Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” drops two levels to #4.

Chris Brown’s “Summer Too Hot,” last week’s chart-topper, settles for #5 this week.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

