Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” is now sitting on top of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Indeed, the song rises two places to claim #1 on this week’s edition of the chart. “Sittin'” received ~5,461 spins during the September 10-16 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 577.

Up two places, Gunna’s “fukumean” ranks as a close #2 this week.

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” rises two spots to #3, while Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” drops two levels to #4.

Chris Brown’s “Summer Too Hot,” last week’s chart-topper, settles for #5 this week.